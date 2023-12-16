Coalfields fires blacken 750 hectares as RFS urges residents to stay alert in total fire ban

The state's Rural Fire Service were working to strengthen containment lines and control three bushfires on the Coalfields on Saturday, that had collectively blackened more than 750 hectares at Abermain, Kurri Kurri, South Weston and Pelaw Main.
Three bush fires which started in the areas of Cessnock Road, Charles Street and Hebburn Road in Abermain have joined and burnt around Kurri Kurri Hospital, towards Pelaw Main and Boundary St, Kurri Kurri.
Residents have been advised to stay alert and monitor surroundings, especially for ember attacks blown under a northwesterly wind tending southwesterly in the afternoon.
An extreme fire danger has been declare for much of the state, and a total fire ban has been enforced across the region. The danger was expected to ease slightly on Sunday and into Monday, as cooler temperatures and a slight chance of a shower about the Lower Hunter, Maitland and Singleton, appeared on the forecast.
Temperatures reached 39 degrees at Singleton on Saturday, 38 at Maitland, and 36 at Newcastle, as forecasters for the Bureau of Meteorology warned of another three-day heatwave tracking north, toward Queensland, on Saturday.
The hot and dry conditions, blown under fresh winds had firefighters bracing for action across the Hunter at the weekend, as fires burned at Cameraon Park, West Wallsend, and Metford Road at East Maitland.
Residents who have stayed to defend their properties have been urged to monitor inside and outside for small fires and ember attack, and to be careful of fire damaged trees prone to falling.
If threatened by fire, residents should seek shelter inside their homes, bring pets indoors and restrain them, and shelter in a room on the other side of the building from the approaching fire; one that has water and a clear exit out of the house.
Evacuation centres at Cessnock Leagues Club and Kurri Kurri Bowling Club were closed on Saturday, the Rural Fire Service advised in its most recent situation report.
Fire crews saved as much property as possible and, more importantly, life, as the Lower Hunter went up in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out about 2pm and developed extremely quickly around Charles Street Abermain.
Authorities are yet to determine how the blaze, which occurred exactly six years after a similar fire, started.
"Police and RFS fire investigators are investigating the fire and we will have a better understanding of how it started in the next 12 to 24 hours," Superintendent Siemsen said.
He said crews were well-prepared for the fire season.
"All fire authorities and agencies do fire preparation throughout the year. The welfare of our firefighters is number one to us," RFS Lower Hunter Zone District Manager Martin Siemsen said.
Fires burning across the Hunter on Saturday afternoon were noted at "Advice" level, which the RFS designates to fires that are burning but where there is no immediate danger. In such cases, residents are urged to stay up to date on latest warnings and information issued by the Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.