Coalfields fires blacken 750 hectares as RFS urges residents to stay alert in total fire ban

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
December 16 2023 - 3:06pm
A fire at Abermain escalated quickly after it sparked around 2pm on Thursday. Picture by Marina Neil
The state's Rural Fire Service were working to strengthen containment lines and control three bushfires on the Coalfields on Saturday, that had collectively blackened more than 750 hectares at Abermain, Kurri Kurri, South Weston and Pelaw Main.

