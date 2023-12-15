'I've got the clothes on my back' - Coalfields in shock after devastating fires

An Abermain family of four is homeless a week out from Christmas after embers ignited in the roof of their Weston house during Thursday's firestorm.
"I've got the clothes on my back and that's about it," Michael Firth said on Friday.
Mr Frith, his wife Jesie and sons Will, 12 and George 10 fled their Elford Avenue house as the flames closed in from the surrounding bush at about 6pm.
Initial reports from neighbours suggested their house had been spared, but at about 8.30pm they were advised embers had taken ahold in the roof.
Fire crews raced to the scene to contain the fire but not before it had caused extensive damage.
"The boys were able to take a couple of things with them but they have lost a lot. We've also lost things that can't be replaced," Mr Frith told the Newcastle Herald from his brother's house.
"I really can't thank the firefighters enough. There were so many of them; they were like angels, just awesome."
Crews remained at the scene until 2am. An initial inspection has suggested the house will need to be demolished.
It was one of two houses and one business that authorities believe was lost on Thursday evening.
Dozens of other properties bore scorch marks after they were licked by massive flames.
"It just came through so quickly, the ferocity was incredible. There were explosions and I thought this is it, I'm going to lose my house and it's a brick house, " Peter Dodd said as surveyed the charred landscape around his Hospital Road home.
Authorities are yet to determine how the blaze, which occurred exactly six years after a similar fire, started.
"Police and RFS fire investigators are investigating the fire and we will have a better understanding of how it started in the next 12 to 24 hours," Rural Fire Service Lower Hunter Zone District Manager Martin Siemsen said.
At the same time they are bracing for more heatwave conditions on Saturday.
"Currently we have internal fires just south of here. There's a series of bush tracks and national park land. We have contained the fire through back burning operations but there is a pocket that is still burning. We need to kill that out so there a no potential runs tomorrow when we are expecting similar conditions as yesterday," Mr Siemsen said.
Brain Teasdale spent Friday morning surveying the smouldering ruins of his tyre business in Cessnock Road.
Several gas bottles exploded as flames engulfed the building at about 4pm.
"It took a lot of hard work to build-up the business. It's gut-wrenching to see it go," he said.
"The fireries were here in seconds, they did an excellent job."
He said he was hoping to rebuild the business.
"I've got seven staff, I just want to look after them," he said.
