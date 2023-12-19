Dusk lifeguard patrols launched after visitors drown at beaches

BEACHES north of Newcastle will have dusk lifeguard patrols on weekends and public holidays after a string of tragic drownings.
Surf Life Saving volunteers from Fingal and Birubi clubs have rallied to ensure better coverage of the coastline during the Christmas and New Year period, after a man died in a rip on Saturday.
A duty officer, support vehicle and jet ski will patrol areas at Fingal and Birubi from 4pm to 7pm on weekends and public holidays.
There are hopes a drone will also be deployed at those times.
The decision to operate the scaled-back dusk patrols came after a meeting on Monday night between councils, Surf Life Saving clubs, Ambulance NSW and police.
"It's just to try and get some better coverage with some of the unfortunate incidents that have happened up there recently," Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said.
Lifeguards will be giving up their time over the holiday period to help.
"These volunteers are wonderful people," Mr Scruton said.
"Those that do the rescues, perform CPR, there's an emotional drain on everyone involved, so if we can limit that and people get to go home, that's a better outcome for everyone."
The impact of the additional patrols will be monitored and if it's viable, they could be extended beyond the Christmas period, Mr Scruton told the Newcastle Herald.
The red and yellow flags will not be up during the dusk patrols.
While the extra coverage should help in emergency situations, Mr Scruton pleaded with people to head to the beach earlier in the day when they were fully patrolled.
Swimmers should only enter the water between the red and yellow flags.
Port Stephens volunteer lifesavers and paid lifeguards usually work from 9am to 5pm, with patrols extended to 6pm over Christmas and January.
Mr Scruton said the Port Stephens area had become popular for visitors from Sydney.
People swimming in unfamiliar areas was another reason the extra patrols were deemed necessary.
The change was sparked in an urgent attempt to prevent more tragedy this Christmas, after a sixth beach drowning at Port Stephens this year was sadly reported on Saturday.
A 47-year-old Western Sydney man died after he was caught in a rip at Birubi Beach at Anna Bay at about 6.30pm.
"If you're not capable or confident, don't test yourself," Mr Scruton said at the time.
"Quite often, people go for a swim where it looks reasonably calm because the waves are on either side. But that's the rip going out.
"Once they get caught in a rip, their natural instinct is to swim as hard and fast as they can.
"They overexert themselves and run out of energy."
Mr Scruton said anyone that had been drinking alcohol should remain on dry land.
A swimmer drowned off Stockton three weeks ago, near the Lavis Lane entry to the dunes, while four of his friends managed to escape a rip and get back to shore.
His body wasn't found after a major multi-day search from the sea and sky.
A 71-year-old man also died after being swept off rocks at Boat Harbour in October. He had suffered a medical issue.
Two emergency response beacons, which operate 24 hours a day, are located at the spit north of Fingal Beach and over on the nearby island.
They are solar powered, have radio contact back to a manned base, have cameras attached, and are available for people in distress.
In a life-threatening situation, call triple zero (000).
