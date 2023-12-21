Iconic waterfront Beach Hotel at Merewether to open on Friday

The Beach Hotel in Merewether is set to open for business on Friday, December 22, at 4pm, after several months of renovations.
Owner Glenn Piper, who purchased the pub in May 2022, stood on the ground floor of the venue among busy tradies in the final stages of the new fitout and design on Wednesday.
"It's been here for over a century and this will last another hundred years," Mr Piper said. "We have invested in an institution here and we don't take that lightly, and we've done a great job."
The hotel will have a legal capacity of 1200 when in full service. The listed opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday 10am to 3am and Sunday 10am to 10pm.
Total staff is 152, including nine chefs.
Newcastle design firm EJE Interiors have made a major effort to showcase the history of Newcastle and Merewether as well as the rich surfing tradition of Merewether through a selection of photographs that will hang throughout the venue, including prominently in the huge curved main saloon bar.
The artwork, plus careful restoration of the venue's tile floors, ceramic wall features and other original design components, provides a glorious, nostalgic feeling.
"The community has been amazing," EJE senior interior designer Jodie Duddington said on site on Wednesday as she was hanging framed historical photographs.
"People really wanting to get on board with helping out, providing memorabilia, particularly the surfboarders, because this is their spiritual home."
One of the most significant installations is a brick feature wall underpinning the counter of the hotel's main restaurant service area. It features bricks from the collection of long-time Newcastle brick collector Ian Sherman. The bricks are set outward, showing the name of their brickworks or destination building.
There's also a huge pizza oven, designed as a tribute to BHP Steelworks. It will be fed entirely by timber sourced through national parks in the Hunter Region.
Pizzas are one of the signature offerings of the venue. There are nine pizzas on the menu, priced from $19 for a margherita to $32 for the Ocean Bounty featuring prawns and scallops or the PPCC with pepperoni, pineapple, cabanossi and cheese.
Food can be ordered at the main restaurant service counter. There is also a seated restaurant area where tables can be reserved and table service is offered - from the same menu.
The classic pub menu created by executive chef Adam Rust includes among the snacks a customised sausage roll with chipotle ketchup ($12), and potato scallops with vinegar, sea salt and chipotle ketchup. Mains include a range of seafood, classic burgers with chips ($24), snapper ($32), prawn and chorizo linguini ($28), beach basket of barra, prawns and scallops ($35), 450g premium T-bone ($45) and a children's menu.
Paul Devlin will be the head chef for hotel's restaurant.
A stylish new restaurant, Peregrin, is scheduled to open on the first floor in January, along with a large function room.
The renovation has seen a doubling of the first floor balcony, with superb views down the beach corridor all the way to Strzelecki Lookout. The balcony will suit both outdoor dining and cocktails.
"Upstairs, so much of it was unused because it had a residence for so long," Mr Piper said, "and being able to open it up and make it available to the public...people will be really excited to get up there and see that space, because most people haven't set foot up there."
The hotel will feature a happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 6pm, with $7 tap beers, house spirits and house wines and $12 "classic margys".
Live music returns in a big way, with a new stage and soundproofing, and plans for more live music, including ticketed events in the future.
The pub also includes sport on TV screens and betting facilities.
The main floor includes a small children's play area and adjacent booth seating that will suit young families.
