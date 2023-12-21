Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Iconic waterfront Beach Hotel at Merewether to open on Friday

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Beach Hotel in Merewether is set to open for business on Friday, December 22, at 4pm, after several months of renovations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.