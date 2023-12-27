Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Boxing Day hail storm 'could be larger' than May weather event

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 27 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Newcastle insurance management provider says the Boxing Day hail destruction may be even worse than a May storm that was declared Newcastle's worst hail event since 2006.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.