50 per cent of jobs still active morning after wild Maitland hail storm

About half of the 124 calls for help in Maitland after the Boxing Day hail storm were outstanding on December 27, the State Emergency Service says.
Volunteers flew into action after a wild storm pelted homes and cars during the afternoon.
Rutherford was the worst area hit - with 94 calls for help recorded in the suburb - while calls also came from Aberglasslyn, East Maitland, Farley and Telarah.
"We still have a lot active jobs," SES spokesperson Stephanie Heard said. "We've got local SES volunteers responding.
"There were no flood rescues, but there were windows blown in, damage to rooves."
Ms Heard said conditions were thankfully expected to ease on December 27, however there is still a chance of more storms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.