Your entries to the 2024 Hunter Photography Prize

The search for the Hunter's best backyard photographer in full swing.
Photographers from across the region have been tasked to capture life in Hunter as part of the Newcastle Herald's Summer Photo Competition with images that in turns showcased the Hunter Valley's stunning natural landscape, serene and at times unforgiving climate, as well as capturing the signs of our time.
Each day, the gallery will be updated with new photos from the region's passionate snappers.
The competition is still open, and entries can be submitted until 5pm Thursday, January 26, 2024.
Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. The judges' selection receives a Nikon Z 30 camera kit with an 16-50mm lens (valued at $988) while people's choice will receive a Canon EOS R50 with an 18-45mm lens kit ($978).
The judges will include Newcastle Herald editor Lisa Allan, Herald senior deputy editor Matt Carr, Herald senior photographer Simone De Peak, Herald news director Jamieson Murphy, Herald journalist Simon McCarthy and Hunter Communities editor Donna Sharpe.
The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday January 25, 2024. Winners will be named in print and online on the following two Saturdays.
