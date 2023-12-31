PHOTOS: New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Newcastle

People have started to turn-out in Newcastle as celebrations ramp up to ring-in 2024 across the city.
Newcastle Herald photographer Peter Lorimer is out capturing the action this afternoon and tonight.
The city's official New Year's Eve party will feature aerobatic displays by Paul Bennet Airshows above Newcastle harbour from 6.30pm before the sky is set to light up with fireworks at 9pm.
There will be plenty of family-friendly activities at the waterfront.
Public transport is the best way to get around to avoid traffic build-up and parking issues in town.
Click here for a list of fireworks displays in the broader region.
Read some of the big stories that made headlines in 2023 here.
Check out the first instalment of Sam Rigney's round-up of the biggest court cases in the Hunter this year here.
And you can look at some of the best cartoons of 2023 here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.