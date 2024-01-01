Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

'I was dumbfounded': Beachgoer's horror at jet ski swan strike

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 2 2024 - 11:15am, first published 5:30am
A jet ski rider at Nelson Bay kicks up spray, and inset, Marine Area Command police patrol the water on January 29. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
A jet ski rider at Nelson Bay kicks up spray, and inset, Marine Area Command police patrol the water on January 29. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

A JET ski rider horrified onlookers as the machine was seen steering into a flock of black swans at Port Stephens, as a tour operator says a surge in the water sport's popularity is changing the behaviour of dolphins.

