'It's devastating': Lake Mac turtles left to die after vessel strikes

By Anna Falkenmire
January 4 2024 - 5:00am
Hunter Wildlife Rescue's Tania Rossiter at Speers Point on Wednesday. Inset, a dead swan at Bagnalls Beach, a turtle after a jet ski strike at Fennell Bay in 2022, a jet ski at Lake Macquarie this week. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, Facebook, supplied
Hunter Wildlife Rescue's Tania Rossiter at Speers Point on Wednesday. Inset, a dead swan at Bagnalls Beach, a turtle after a jet ski strike at Fennell Bay in 2022, a jet ski at Lake Macquarie this week. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, Facebook, supplied

THREE sea turtles in three weeks have been found dead at Lake Macquarie as wildlife groups plead with jet skis and boats to be careful on the water.

