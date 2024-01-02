Erratic jet ski riders put dolphins, seals, seagrass 'at risk'

DOLPHINS and seals at Port Stephens are at risk of being struck by high-speed jet skis as the water sport surges in popularity, according to a research and rescue group.
ORRCA secretary Jess Fox said reports that riders had been harassing marine life on the NSW coast were alarming.
"As a jet ski user myself, I can tell you that a lot of modern-day jet skis move very quickly and can turn very quickly in the water," she said.
The Newcastle Herald revealed on Monday that a tourist operator based out of Nelson Bay feared dolphins were changing their behaviour to avoid the vessels, like spending more time offshore rather than in the port.
Ms Fox said that "absolutely" appeared to be the case.
She said videos of dolphins riding the wake of boats had given some jet ski users the misguided idea they could coax them into following them.
The mammals can't keep up and can't predict where the machine is going to go.
"We more commonly see jet skis harassing dolphins and going up through the middle of a pod - that can split family groups, that can disorientate them and the risk of strikes is very high," Ms Fox said.
Port Stephens has been swarming with jet ski riders these summer holidays, and is also home to a bottlenose dolphin population.
Ms Fox said other surfacing animals like seals - which can be found in Port Stephens waters - were also at risk from rogue jet skis.
"Every year there are more people out there using the waterways, and while we hope people do the right thing, there has been an increase," Ms Fox said.
Ms Fox said getting too close to marine animals put riders in danger as well.
A tourist at the pristine Bagnalls Beach, near Nelson Bay, told of his horror on the New Year's long weekend when a jet ski rider allegedly disturbed, chased and struck a flock of black swans feeding on a seagrass meadow nearby.
Ms Fox said jet skis travelling erratically, making sudden movements in shallow water, and riding too close to the shore could tear up seagrass, hurting the ecosystem.
"Just be mindful of the environment around you, as you would on the road as well, it's not really any different," she said.
There are laws in place restricting how close vessels can get to marine animals.
The Department of Planning and Environment indicates jet skis must have a "negligible wake" and stay at least 300 metres from a whale, dolphin or dugong.
These animals, as well as seals and turtles, are protected in NSW.
Ms Fox said jet skis harassing whales had been a problem during the migration months.
The NSW government recommends keeping a good lookout for wildlife and staying away from birds, especially flocks that are feeding.
Protect seagrass by avoiding shallow, weedy areas while out on the water and move slowly towards deeper waters.
Police and other compliance officers patrol waterways and anyone that witnesses an incident has been urged to report it.
A NSW Police sopkesperson said on Monday that Port Stephens police had received several calls about jet skis travelling close to the shoreline since the start of December, but there had been no formal complaints.
Do you know more? Email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.