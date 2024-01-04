Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'It's reasonably honest': Four decades of pubs, rock and being Psychos

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Ross Knight, John McKeering and Dean Muller of the Cosmic Psychos. Picture supplied
From left, Ross Knight, John McKeering and Dean Muller of the Cosmic Psychos. Picture supplied

FOR a band that founding member and frontman, Ross Knight, says was created in 1982 for "shits and giggles", the Cosmic Psychos' enduring sense of fun, and influence, can't be denied.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.