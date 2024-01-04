Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Saoirse Ronan shines in Foe's AI recreation of marriage in strife

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal shine in sci-fi drama Foe. Below, Rocky Gervais returns in his new stand-up comedy special Armageddon. Pictures supplied
Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal shine in sci-fi drama Foe. Below, Rocky Gervais returns in his new stand-up comedy special Armageddon. Pictures supplied

FOE

Amazon Prime

EARLY on in Australian director Garth Davis' (Lion) sc-fi drama, Foe, Saoirse Ronan's Hen asks her husband Junior, "what do you think about more, the past or the future?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.