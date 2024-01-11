Jets rookie eyes next box to tick after landing new deal

WITH a debut, run of games and full contract all achieved in her rookie campaign, Jets midfielder Emma Dundas now hopes to earn national selection for the upcoming U-17 Women's Asian Cup.
The Barnsley United junior, who debuted in the Jets' season-opener at 16, was upgraded from a scholarship deal this week along with defender Zoe Karipidis. It came after Dundas made her third consecutive start in the Jets' 3-3 draw with Canberra.
"This season I definitely wasn't expecting much, I was just grateful to get on the pitch," Dundas admitted.
"Making my debut round one was pretty unexpected, so to get more starts and to play more minutes, it's been really exciting."
With an upgraded deal secured for the remainder of the season, Dundas' next goal is to make the Australian side for the U/17 Asian Cup in Indonesia in April.
The West Wallsend High School student helped Australia qualify for the tournament last year.
"Hopefully I can gain selection," Dundas said.
"The focus ... was to get a full contract ... but now that it's coming closer and closer I definitely want to keep putting good performances on the park to get in that squad and represent my country again."
The Lake Macquarie product's immediate focus, however, is on the clash with Brisbane in Sydney on Saturday.
The eighth-placed Jets are one point off the top six, but could fall as low as 10th on the ladder should they lose to the Roar, who are ninth and only a point behind.
Admitting she is still working on finding her voice in the side, Dundas has been buoyed by her recent run of games.
She's featured on the team sheet in all but one of the Jets' 11 games this campaign.
"It definitely gives me a boost of confidence knowing that Gary is willing to put me out there, and he believes in me that I can do the job he is asking," she said.
"I probably am a bit quieter than what I should be.
"I definitely do get told to speak up more. It's something I am trying to get better at.
"Coming from NPL, where I was more of a voice, to his now I do feel like I do need to bring that skill up a notch."
