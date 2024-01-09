Jets young guns rewarded with full-time A-League contracts

"It's really pleasing to see that hard work pays off in the case of Emma and Zoe," Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond said in a statement. "They are two players who have come through the academy and, after making the transition from the NSW NPL to A-League this season, I'm happy to upgrade their respective deals which reflect their hard work this season. It's a credit to the club's academy to show that there is a great pathway here for young boys and girls in Newcastle. Both players have also spent time with Junior Matildas programs and they have a very bright future in the game."