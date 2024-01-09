Jets young guns rewarded with full-time A-League contracts

NEWCASTLE Jets Energizer Bunny Emma Dundas is about to start year 11 at Wallsend High and now she is a fully-fledged contracted A-League player.
Dundas, 16, and 18-year-old defender Zoe Karipidis have ben upgraded from scholarship deals to full A-League contracts.
Both have progressed from the Jets academy.
Dundas made her A-League Women debut in the 1-0 derby win over Central Coast Mariners in the season-opener in Gosford.
The industrious midfielder has started in eight games and has caught the attention of Young Matildas coaches.
Karipidis, an athletic centreback, has started five of the seven matches she has played in this season.
"It's really pleasing to see that hard work pays off in the case of Emma and Zoe," Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond said in a statement. "They are two players who have come through the academy and, after making the transition from the NSW NPL to A-League this season, I'm happy to upgrade their respective deals which reflect their hard work this season. It's a credit to the club's academy to show that there is a great pathway here for young boys and girls in Newcastle. Both players have also spent time with Junior Matildas programs and they have a very bright future in the game."
