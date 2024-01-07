Gooch explodes as Jets let win slip

NEWCASTLE Jets women's captain Cassidy Davis jokes that Lara Gooch moves too fast for her own good.
The teenage flyer scored a wonder goal in the Jets 3-all draw with Canberra United at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
It was the 19-year-old's return after missing two games with a shin issue.
With the Jets down 2-1, Gooch was introduced at half-time and made an almost immediate impact.
With little on, she received the ball 35 metres out from the Canberra goal and hit the afterburners. She burst between two defenders in an angled run before firing a shot with her left foot from end of the penalty box into the right corner.
Mindy Barbieri put the Jets ahead in the 71st minute but Canberra replied with a stinging effort from Sarah Clark.
Gooch had a chance to snatch three points in injury time when released with a long throw by keeper Izzy Nino. She beat three defenders in a 50-metre breakaway but her angled shot fizzed past the post.
"Lara is such an explosive, quick player," Davis said. "We laugh and say she is running too fast for her body. That is why she got shin splints.
"She went to China with the Young Matildas [in early December] and I think the loads got too much for her.
"It was great to have her back. She is so dynamic going forward. She attracts three or four defenders every time she starts to dribble.
"She gave us great impact off the bench. We are fortunate that we have a long season. You can manage players. In the past they would be thrown out to play."
Davis, who picked up a knock to the hip and was replaced in the 81st minute, said it felt like the Jets had dropped two points. Had the Jets hung on, they would have moved inside the top six.
"We definitely had our chances and let it slip," she said. "Thankfully we didn't lose. We got a point, but we were still pretty disappointed."
Next for the Jets are 10-placed Brisbane at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night as part of Unite Round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.