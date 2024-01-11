Growing reconciliation event Ngarrama returns to King Edward Park

Thousands are expected to sit and reflect on traditional life before 1788 as part of a growing reconciliation event returning to Newcastle for a third year.
Ngarrama, which translates to 'to sit, listen, and know,' is a free event at King Edward Park on January 25 organised by the University of Newcastle.
It is an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful reconciliation through truth-telling, performances, song and historical acceptance.
The event was inspired by Sydney's Vigil at Barangaroo and has been held on the eve of January 26 for the past two years.
The university said the 2024 event came after "a year that shows sharing, openness and community dialogue is essential".
Ngarrama drew a crowd of more than 4000 people in 2023, and Wiradjuri man and University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor of Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Mr Nathan Towney said it continued to grow.
"I'm proud to see this incredibly special night go from strength to strength," Mr Towney said.
"This is an open invitation to connect to country and share in cultural knowledge."
It will feature performances from Ngiyampaa, Yuin and Gumbangirr renowned violinist, Eric Avery, as well as Torres Strait Islander dance group, Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam - winner of NITV's DanceRites 2023 competition.
Local theatre and puppetry company, Curious Legends, will bring First Nations stories to life before Wakagetti dance group finish the night.
Ngarrama celebrates the culture of all First Nations people, in particular the Awabakal and Worimi people, the traditional owners of the land on which Newcastle now stands.
Awabakal Ltd CEO Jason Smith, said he was proud to be part of Ngarrama for another year.
"Seeing people from all walks of life, young and old, come together to learn about our shared history is what makes this event so great," Mr Smith said.
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said Ngarrama would continue to platform First Nations voices and be an opportunity for unity.
"I hope the entire community can join us at Ngarrama to learn and celebrate more than 60,000 years of history and culture," Professor Zelinsky said.
The free public event will be held in partnership with Awabakal Ltd, the City of Newcastle and new event partner, Newcastle Greater Mutual Group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.