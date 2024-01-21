Heartbreak as Jets concede stoppage-time goal in loss to Sydney FC

Sydney substitute Zara Kruger produced a 97th minute winner to beat Newcastle 2-1 and break the Jets hearts at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday night.
Playing their first match since the departure of Gary van Egmond, the Jets showed no ill effects of the coaching disruption to be on track to secure their first point against the defending champions in over six years before the 17-year-old struck.
Newcastle took a 1-0 lead into the break after Sarina Bolden scored with a flying header in the 16th minute for her seventh goal in eight appearances.
But the Sky Blues, who were relentless in attack all game, equalised early in the second half through Maddie Caspers (53rd minute) then Kruger sealed a crucial three points with the last play of the game.
The result elevated Sydney to 22 points and second position by goal difference while Newcastle, now in eighth, stayed on 17 points, one point adrift of the top six.
The Jets have not taken a point off Sydney since January 3, 2018 and have now lost their past 11 exchanges.
But they have pushed the A-League heavyweights in both encounters this season and showed their finals credentials in what was a fiery battle in tough conditions.
Drinks breaks were held every 15 minutes due to the sweltering heat.
Sydney, playing their third game in a week, outshot Newcastle with 17 attempts to 10. Nine of those were on target for the Sky Blues compared to the Jets' two.
But Bolden proved lethal with her chance to athletically twist her body and head home from directly in front of goal after Lauren Allan had crossed into the box in the 16th minute.
Matildas star Cortnee Vine, in her first start since round 10, had several chances go begging - she hit the post on at least three occasions and had two opportunities cleared off the line - before finding Caspers at the back post to nod in for the equaliser.
Jets attacking midfielder Mindy Barbieri rocketed a free kick from the top of the 18-yard box into the crossbar in the 61st minute and captain Cassidy Davis fired a long-range shot over the top of the goals in the 83rd.
But Newcastle product Kirsty Fenton, who had a break-out debut A-League Women's season with the Jets before joining Sydney, provided the killer blow when she lobbed a long ball beyond her former side's defence to find Kruger in space.
With only Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino to beat, the Sydney teenager volleyed into the net.
Sharpshooter Melina Ayres made her first start since round two. Ayres has been managing a hip injury since.
Ayres replaced Sophie Hoban in one of two changes to the starting side from Newcastle's 2-1 win against Brisbane in round 12.
Defender Josie Wilson replaced Zoe Karipidis in the other change.
The match was Ryan Campbell's first at the helm of the Jets after he replaced van Egmond in an interim capacity.
Van Egmond left the club on Monday to take up a position with the Chinese Football Association.
The Jets next face Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground next Sunday.
