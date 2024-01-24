Wind shapes as valuable piece in modern energy jigsaw

Offshore wind is now another option; it can supply large, stable electricity for major energy consumers and regional employers, making it a valuable component, particularly as we move to and beyond 82 per cent renewables. That steady and firm supply is needed by companies such as Tomago aluminium smelter and explosives manufacturer Orica, and to attract more local businesses. They can harness the more consistent wind that blows offshore, and with Australia's vast coastline, projects can be placed near existing transmission in regional communities and demand centres. Their strategic locations can also be an advantage for future defence surveillance needs.