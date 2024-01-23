Newcastle Jets overcome body blow in vital win against Brisbane

CARL Jenkinson's season of frustration continued on Tuesday night when the English veteran was injured and replaced in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-1 win against Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Jenkinson, making his first appearance in the starting line-up since round one, attempted to make a tackle in the fifth minute and immediately limped to the sideline, where he received treatment for a lower-leg problem.
When it was obvious that the 31-year-old was struggling to walk, let alone run, Newcastle's physio signalled to the bench and substitute Daniel Wilmering was sent on as replacement, as Jenkinson hobbled back to the dressing room.
It was another setback for the former Arsenal and West Ham defender, who has now appeared in only five of Newcastle's 14 matches this season.
Despite losing their most experienced player, the Jets dominated the early exchanges and were rewarded with a 25th-minute penalty for handball.
But Reno Piscopo's shot from the spot was saved by Brisbane goalkeeper Macklin Freke.
Newcastle made amends three minutes later when Kosta Grozos swung in a free kick from the sideline and striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos met it with a powerful header for his ninth goal of the season.
In the dying stages of the first half, Brisbane suffered a further blow when Jay O'Shea - who scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Newcastle nine days earlier - was red-carded for a clumsy challenge on Jets midfielder Callum Timmins.
Eight minutes after the half-time break, Stamatelopoulos made it 2-0 with a tap-in finish after a perfect pass from Wilmering.
With 10 goals to his name, Stamatelopoulos is second only to Melbourne Victory's Bruno Fornaroli (13) on the A-League's leading goalscorers' list.
Three minutes later, Stamatelopoulos turned provider to set up Lucas Mauragis, who produced a clinical finish that left Freke with no chance.
Brisbane reduced the deficit in the 71st minute when Ayom Majok weaved through traffic and directed the ball wide of Jets keeper Ryan Scott and into the net.
The win lifted Newcastle to 16 points, two behind the top six, but they remain in 10th position.
They next face competition leaders Wellington Phoenix at home on Saturday night.
