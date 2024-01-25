How a loss could send the Jets' into a penalty shoot-out against Mariners

Just when Newcastle Jets fans probably thought the F3 Derby rivalry against Central Coast Mariners could not get any fiercer, a new twist has emerged.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
If the Mariners happen to beat Newcastle 1-0 in their A-League Women's exchange at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday, a penalty shoot-out will ensue.
What?
You are not reading this wrong.
But, should the Central Coast square the ledger with a 1-0 victory of their own, then the inaugural trophy winner will be determined in spot kicks.
Confused? Don't be.
This is the only season that this could possibly happen and a solution was needed to find a way of awarding the first trophy winner in the event of a 1-1 deadlock across the two games.
Now, if the Mariners happen to win 2-1 and the series is also locked up at 2-2, they will take the trophy home on the away goals rule (whoever scores the most away goals).
Simple.
In future years, if a similar scenario arises and the series is level in score and away goals then the incumbent winner will retain the trophy.
First reactions to this news are sure to be mixed but Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske assured the Newcastle Herald that it was A-Leagues approved.
"Should it happen there will be a coin toss to determine which end it takes place and it will be conducted in line with a penalty shoot-out the same as if we were in a finals match," Mattiske said.
"It doesn't mean anything in terms of the over-arching competition but absolutely means everything to fans of the Mariners and of the Jets."
Jets striker Melina Ayres, who scored the winner against the Mariners in round one, joined Newcastle this campaign from Melbourne Victory and is no stranger to a derby.
"I think it's really important to win derbies, being from Melbourne and being part of some pretty awesome ones," Ayres said.
"It's definitely games you want to win and games you look forward to every year.
"I guess if it ends up locked 1-1 then we'll have a penalty shoot-out, but it's probably not going to happen. If it does go to penalties, we've got some great people to take them and I back us."
The Jets and Mariners have long been mortal enemies in A-League Men - winning a grand final is obviously always special but it seemed somewhat sweeter for Newcastle fans in beating Central Coast to claim the 2007-08 championship.
Now, with the Mariners re-entering the women's competition this campaign, there is added fuel to the fire for fans from both sides. Not to mention another "unique" trophy to play for.
The men's silverware takes the shape of a concrete drill sample of the F3 motorway separating Newcastle and the Central Coast.
The women's is a piece of guard rail.
"[The trophy] is pretty unconventional but it does make sense," Ayres said.
"At the end of the day it's about beating them twice so we'll take what we can from that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.