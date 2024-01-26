Newcastle Jets playing for keeps with young gun Clayton Taylor

JETS coach Rob Stanton is confident rookie Clayton Taylor won't be going anywhere in the near future, despite speculation linking him to an overseas transfer.
Taylor, a 19-year-old midfielder who made his A-League debut this season, is understood to have attracted the attention of a number of foreign clubs, and Norwegian outfit Viking FK are reportedly at the head of the queue.
England's Daily Express reported this week that the Jets had placed a transfer fee of around $500,000 on the teenager, who is under contract until the end of next season.
"He's not going anywhere at this point in time," Stanton said.
"It would have to be a pretty big [transfer] fee at this point. I don't think that's going to happen.
"I think it would be premature for a player after 14 games, no matter how much money.
"It wouldn't be in his best interests to go wandering off just yet. I don't think it's as easy as what people think.
"If you want to go now, you might be back quicker than you think. The advice he should be given should be: 'Keep proving yourself. You haven't done anything yet'."
Stanton dismissed concerns that the financially embattled Jets might be ordered by the club's interim owners to cash in during the January transfer window.
Stanton was unsure if Taylor, who missed Tuesday's 3-1 win over Brisbane Roar with a cork, would be fit to resume on Saturday against Wellington Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Jets import Carl Jenkinson faces an extended stint on the sidelines after injuring his groin against Brisbane.
"He's just got to get an assessment, which he's in the process of now," Stanton said.
"I'd say he'll be a little bit longer than what I expected. Hopefully it's not too long ... but he's definitely out this week and I'd say for the next week or two as well, minimum."
