Newcastle Jets chasing back-to-back wins on home turf

JETS coach Rob Stanton says his team's finals hopes hinge on home-ground performances after reaching the crossroads in their season.
Newcastle host ladder leaders Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night, just four days after beating Brisbane Roar 3-1 at the same venue.
They return to Turton Road on Saturday week to face Melbourne Victory, who are co-leaders with Wellington but second on for-and-against.
Now 14 games into a 27-round campaign, the Jets are in 10th position, five points adrift of the top six.
But they are also, as Stanton pointed out, five points behind third, and hoping to use their performance against the Roar as a springboard.
Stanton said "the thing about the A-League is it changes pretty quick" and, while he was focused on the task at hand, he acknowledged the value of an imposing home record.
"It's important that we go back to back at home," he said.
"At the very least we have to perform the same way to keep the fans excited, and then if we are in a position to win - which I hope we will be - maybe the fans can help get us over the line ...
"You need to keep winning games, and the thing I like is we've got a lot of home games to come. We're starting to get confident and familiar with the surroundings, and it definitely makes a difference when we play at home and the other teams are travelling to Newcastle.
"That's going be to the important key, is how well we utilise the home advantage."
In five home games this season, the Jets have two wins, two draws and one loss. They have eight games in their own backyard remaining.
"I haven't looked past the next game," Stanton said. "The moment you start thinking 'we want to be in the play-offs, if we can win our next two or three', you actually get into trouble ... you can get carried away quick, and I'm not that type of person."
Newcastle shocked the Phoenix with a 3-0 thrashing in Wellington on December 9, but Stanton is expecting a far closer tussle on Saturday.
"The only thing we can take out of that is we can beat them," he said. "That's the most important thing.
"I think if you look at form, their consistency has been better than ours."
Jets defender Lucas Mauragis said it was time for Newcastle to start stringing wins together.
"Just another win or two and we're right up there, finals bound," Mauragis said.
"So it's really important that we get the points.
"They're needed ... every game is just as important as each other, but this weekend, against the top side, if we get the three points it could be a massive shift in our season."
