Jets crash to earth after loss at home to Wellington Phoenix

WELLINGTON Phoenix retained top spot on the A-League ladder with a 2-1 win against the Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Jets had been hoping to close the gap on the top six with a second consecutive home victory, after beating Brisbane 2-1 midweek, but instead remain in 10th position, five points adrift of the play-off positions.
Newcastle suffered a setback early on when defender Mark Natta conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge on striker David Ball in the fourth minute.
Alex Rufer blasted his shot from the spot into the top of the net to give Wellington a 1-0 lead.
Newcastle midfielder Kosta Grozos gave the home side hope with two powerful first-half strikes, one of which hit the crossbar, the other forcing a save from Phoenix keeper Alex Paulsen.
But Wellington were still a goal up after an end-to-end first half.
Jets coach Rob Stanton introduced teenage striker Archie Goodwin after the break, replacing winger Daniel Stynes.
Tempers flared in the 62nd minute when Grozos reacted angrily to a rough challenge from Wellington's Nicholas Pennington, sparking a minor melee.
Then in the 80th minute, Grozos provided the assist, which substitute Trent Buhagiar deflected into the goal for the equaliser.
Six minutes later, Polish import Oskar Zawada blasted a left-foot shot home to restore Wellington's lead.
The Phoenix clung to their lead until full-time, despite some nervous moments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.