Newcastle Jets primed to end Melbourne Victory's unbeaten run

JETS coach Rob Stanton has challenged his team to bounce back from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wellington at McDonald Jones Stadium by becoming the first team this season to beat Melbourne Victory.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Jets rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to equalise against the competition leaders, only to be left ruing a defensive lapse that allowed Polish import Oskar Zawada to score an 87th-minute winner.
The result enabled Phoenix to retain top spot on the ladder, two points ahead of Victory, who are the A-League's only unbeaten side after six wins and eight draws from their first 14 games.
The Jets remain 10th, five points behind the top six, but are intent on improving that record by toppling the Victory at home on Saturday.
"They're a really good team, Victory, undefeated, so it's a good challenge to be the first team maybe to take three points off them," Stanton said.
"We're looking forward to it ... I'm happy for the challenge.
"I want to be tested. I want the players to get tested, because we want them to get better.
"I'm really looking forward to it. I believe we can win.
"I believe we could have won [against Wellington]. I'm disappointed we didn't win, but at the same time, I'm still pleased with the direction we're heading in."
Newcastle lost 5-3 against the Victory in round two, after having a goal controversially disallowed, and Stanton had no doubt "we're a better team", three months down the track.
Newcastle suffered a setback early on when defender Mark Natta conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge on striker David Ball in the fourth minute.
Alex Rufer blasted his shot from the spot into the top of the net to give Wellington a 1-0 lead.
"It was a pen, no problems," Stanton said.
"If you look at the pitch there, it's a slippery area."
The Jets hit back in the 80th minute when Kosta Grozos provided an assist, which substitute Trent Buhagiar deflected into the net.
But then Zawada, returning off the bench after an injury lay-off, popped up to score his 20th goal in 33 games for the Phoenix.
"Once you score you can be vulnerable for the next five or 10 minutes, and we gave up another goal," Stanton said.
"It was unfortunate, but I was pretty proud of the players ... Wellington are up top because they're a good team and they're taking their chances in big moments."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.