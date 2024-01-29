Cute puppies, familiar faces and all the photos from the Jets' game

Puppy power and another strong home crowd could not help lift the Newcastle Jets to victory against fierce rivals Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The big winners were the fans who got up close and personal with a park of adorable dogs ahead of the A-League Women's round-14 fixture kick-off.
The Jets swapped their regular mascots for puppies in need of homes as they walked onto the field to face the Mariners.
The initiative was aimed to help Dog Rescue Newcastle have animals adopted.
On the field, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by a clinical Mariners side, who scored goals in each half.
A crowd of 3,023 turned out to take the Jets' season average at the venue to 2661.
For all your Newcastle Jets news, click here.
Newcastle's biggest A-League Women's home crowd ever at No.2 Sportsground was recorded on December 10, when 3842 spectators turned out to watch Matildas teammates Emily van Egmond (Jets) and Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC) trade blows.
The Jets play their next three home games at Maitland Sportsground, starting when they host Wellington there next Sunday (5pm).
"The crowd was great today and the atmosphere was awesome," Jets coach Ryan Campbell said after the loss to Central Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.