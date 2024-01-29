Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cute puppies, familiar faces and all the photos from the Jets' game

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 29 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo gallery from A-League Women round-14 match at No.2 Sportsground. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

Puppy power and another strong home crowd could not help lift the Newcastle Jets to victory against fierce rivals Central Coast at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.