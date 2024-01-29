Common Circus owner says farewell to Belmont coffee crowd

"I have some pretty big dreams in this space," she said during an interview on Monday at her office upstairs in the large Common Circus building in Hamilton, "So I think change-wise I really want to get creative now. This space also lends itself much more to a retail space than Belmont. Two very different beasts, as you know. Over there, it's coffee grab-and-go, and that continuous flow of community. Whereas here it's all about the retail space and the coffee's almost that little side part to it that complements but it's not the main show.