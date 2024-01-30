Hunter workers to rally in support of offshore wind

Representatives from at least 17 industry and business organisations will gather on Sunday to show their support for the establishment of an offshore wind industry in the Hunter.
The rally, organised by Hunter Workers, is designed to showcase the potential of an energy future underpinned by offshore wind and the associated new industries and employment opportunities.
"Investing in skills development and diversification in an emerging industry, such as the Hunter Offshore Wind Proposal, is really a no brainer," Hunter Workers Secretary Leigh Shears said.
"Building our capacity of community support by providing opportunities for rational discussion and information is essential to ensure we maximise worker and community benefits while maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment.
"By supporting these proposals, we're not only embracing innovation, we are also ensuring a brighter future for local workers."
Miners, retail workers, manufacturing workers, nurses and teachers, transport, maritime and hospitality workers will be among the groups represented at the rally.
"While some climate denying politicians and commentators are trying to divide communities by seeding disinformation about renewables, Australians overwhelmingly want to see an end to the climate wars and ambitious action on climate change," Mr Shears said.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced in July that the Hunter Offshore Wind zone would be smaller and further out to sea than the area first proposed.
The declared area starts 20km from the coast at Port Stephens, about 9km further offshore than first suggested, and more than 35km from the coast at Swansea.
Eight companies or joint ventures have applied for licences to explore the feasibility of establishing wind farms in the zone.
The government is expected to announce the successful applicants in June or July.
Meanwhile, the 1800-square kilometre energy zone has attracted opposition from Port Stephens fishers and tourism operators concerned about the environmental impact of floating wind turbines.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a visit to the Hunter earlier this month that the government was "continuing to have appropriate community consultation" regarding the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone.
Hunter Business chief executive Bob Hawes said the business community was supportive of the transition to renewables and efforts to decarbonise.
"It's a reality that coal-fired power is turning off, and we must be in a position to replace this with abundant and affordable renewable energy for business, industry, and the community," he said.
"Currently, we're falling behind the pace required to ensure that the transition to renewables is smooth and orderly. We're certainly in no position to rule out any mode of new energy before it's had the chance to fully present its case."
The weekend event comes ahead of an anti-renewables, dubbed 'Reckless Renewables', rally at Parliament House, Canberra on Tuesday, which will be attended by representatives of the No Coastal Wind Farms, Port Stephens group.
Sunday's rally will be held at 11 am at the Railway Sheds, Newcastle Foreshore
