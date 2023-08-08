Newcastle Herald
Oceanex says planning for a Newcastle-based offshore wind manufacturing facility must start immediately

By Matthew Kelly
August 9 2023 - 7:00am
No time to waste on offshore wind turbine manufacturing opportunity
The clock is already ticking on the need to start work on a Newcastle-based offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility in order to maximise the amount of local content in turbines that will be positioned off the region's coast.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

