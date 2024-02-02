Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Upstage Theatre director pushes boundaries with imagination

By Michael Byrne
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Spending a few moments with Ann and Andrew Coates is a pleasure better suited to a gentler time. In an old-fashioned way that each of them might appreciate, were it embodied by anyone but themselves, talking to them about theatre is like leaning in to listen to a wiser voice. It is to be offered something that's even further away from the ordinary, a kind of humble insight that only decades of creative accomplishment can bring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.