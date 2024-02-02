Upstage Theatre director pushes boundaries with imagination

The play that has nothing to do with Ann is The 39 Steps, a production that her and Andrew have characteristically insisted should have nothing to do with theatrical conventions. It's a notoriously challenging production in any theatre. It's a story that entangles around itself, eventually strangling a premise that has already satirised the necessity of one. The ensemble is enormous until you realise, or perhaps forget, that a huge trickery has been set upon you by the smallest of casts. Or at least that's how all the other theatre companies have done it.