DMA's, San Cisco, Sporty Spice on this year's Groovin The Moo line-up

DMA's, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants, Melanie C, Mallrat and San Cisco are on this year's Groovin The Moo line-up at Newcastle's Foreshore Park.
Joining them on May 4 will be Alison Wonderland, who's playing in Australia for the first time in five years, and overseas artists GZA from Wu-Tang, Stephen Sanchez, Claire Rosenkranz and Armani White (US).
Then there's Sporty Spice herself, Melanie C, Kenya Grace, The Kooks and Mura Masa from the UK, plus The Beaches (Canada) and Meduza (Italy).
Groovin The Moo has this year ended a years-long association with Maitland.
City of Newcastle said earlier this month it had secured the deal for Foreshore Park, saying the concert was expected to attract about 25,000 punters.
Gloucester hosted Groovin the Moo during its first year in 2005 before it was moved to Maitland in 2006, where it has since been held.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it showed Newcastle had built a status as a destination for live music and major events.
"On the back of unforgettable performances last year by Elton John and Paul McCartney, and ahead of next month's sold-out Pink concert, Newcastle has become a must stop destination for promoters looking for a world-class city to include on their national concert tour schedule," she said.
