Lake Macquarie trees illegally chainsawed, sparking investigation

AN investigation is underway after the illegal removal of four Lake Macquarie trees, each up to a century old.
Lake Macquarie City Council says it is making inquiries into the removal of the coastal banksias from the Swansea Heads dunes.
Manager environmental systems Karen Partington said that it appeared the four trees were chainsawed some time in the past two weeks, potentially to open up the coastal view for nearby residents.
"This is abhorrent, brazen behaviour that has destroyed mature native vegetation," Ms Partington said.
"We unfortunately deal with occasional incidents where people poison trees illegally, but it's unusual for someone to go to the length of chopping them down entirely."
The banksias are set into the bush, but Ms Partington said they had been the tallest trees in the area and therefore most likely to obstruct views.
"It's important to note that no-one owns a view," she said.
"Growth of native vegetation in places like this is a sign of a healthy ecosystem - not a red flag for people to take to it with chainsaws."
Officers inspected the remnants of the trees this week, and have placed signs encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Deliberately destroying public trees carries penalties including a $3000 on-the-spot fine or up to $110,000 if the matter heads to court.
"We'd like anyone with information to get in touch with us - confidentially if necessary," Ms Partington said.
"We believe the trees were removed on or after Saturday January 20. If anyone saw or heard any suspicious chainsaw activity in the area at that time, we'd like to know about it."
The council encourages anyone with information to call 4921 0333.
