Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie trees illegally chainsawed, sparking investigation

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN investigation is underway after the illegal removal of four Lake Macquarie trees, each up to a century old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.