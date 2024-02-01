Newcastle Herald
Minister reviews Newcastle council's decision to lease pools

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
February 2 2024 - 5:00am
The NSW government has confirmed it is reviewing the City of Newcastle's controversial decision to lease its pools to a private operator and the deal will require ministerial approval before it can be signed off.

