Jets skipper confident Goodwin is set for take off

JETS captain Brandon O'Neill has no doubts that teenage striker Archie Goodwin will be a star in the A-League and beyond.
Right now, the striker needs time.
Time on the pitch. Time on the training paddock.
Goodwin, 19, is set to make his 12th straight appearance off the bench in the blockbuster against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
At one point in the pre-season, it was feared that he might not make one appearance after two back operations - the latest in a long string of setbacks since Goodwin exploded onto the A-League as a 16-year-old four seasons ago.
In the past two campaigns, he has been restricted to eight appearances in each for a total of 176 minutes and 145 minutes.
"We often forget what Archie has gone through," O'Neill said. "For a lad to go through what he has gone through in the past four years is not normal. It is far from normal. The best thing we can do for Archie is give him time."
Goodwin has earned a reputation as a goalscorer - a game changer.
True to form, he marked his first appearance this season with a goal off the bench in a 3-1 loss to Central Coast in round five.
Since then, he has provided an assist but hasn't added to his goal tally - the longest goal-less stretch in his short career.
"We just need to allow Archie to be on the pitch," O'Neill said. "Whether he scores or he doesn't, whether he sets up something or doesn't, whether he looks good or doesn't ... the best thing for Newcastle is to see Archie Goodwin consistently on the pitch.
"If he keeps doing that he has an innate ability to score goals. He puts himself in the right position at the right time. When he has a physical base and is sticking his hand up to start games, then we can start judge him on his performances and his goals."
Jets coach Rob Stanton said now that Goodwin has a strong physical base, he can now work on improving his game.
"We have worked on the athlete first, now we can help make him a better footballer," Stanton said. "There are areas in his game that needs more development. He is only 19. He hasn't had enough exposure and games on the pitch to learn a lot.
"How do we make him a better player?. How do we see the things that the fans like more consistently? That will help the team and it will also help him achieve his goal of playing at a bigger club overseas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.