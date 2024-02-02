Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Environment protection and community consultation key to offshore wind success

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 2 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Jo Lynch coordinator, Hunter Community Environment Centre, Justin Page, coordinator, Hunter Jobs Alliance, Jacqui Mumford, chief executive, Nature Conservation Council NSW, Joanna Tavita, Maritime Union, Jasmine Loades, Maritime Union, Leigh Shears, secretary, Hunter Workers. Photo by Peter Lorimer
L-R: Jo Lynch coordinator, Hunter Community Environment Centre, Justin Page, coordinator, Hunter Jobs Alliance, Jacqui Mumford, chief executive, Nature Conservation Council NSW, Joanna Tavita, Maritime Union, Jasmine Loades, Maritime Union, Leigh Shears, secretary, Hunter Workers. Photo by Peter Lorimer

The environmental risks and impacts of offshore wind are real, but its responsible development in Australia will help combat climate change impacts and help protect fragile marine ecosystems, environment groups argue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.