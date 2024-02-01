Alliance calls on governments to accelerate offshore wind development

An alliance of environment, business and union organisations have called on the state and federal governments to progress the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone in order to secure the region's economic and social future.
Twenty five groups, many of which are based in the Hunter, have written to federal energy and environment ministers Chris Bowen and Tanya Plibersek and NSW Chris Minns ahead of Sunday's rally in Newcastle to support the development of offshore wind.
"Our aim is to maximise local secure jobs, environmental protections, community benefits, energy security, new sustainable industries and economic prosperity across the Hunter Region," the letter says. "We call on the Australian and NSW Governments to act immediately to achieve these outcomes."
The alliance is calling on the Australian Government to issue feasibility licenses for the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone, make reforms to the national environmental laws to enshrine a fair say for the community and clear protection for threatened wildlife habitat and ensure independent environmental expertise and genuine community participation is built into impact assessment processes.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced in July that the Hunter Offshore Wind zone would be smaller and further out to sea than the area first proposed.
The declared area starts 20km from the coast at Port Stephens, about 9km further offshore than first suggested, and more than 35 kilometres from the coast at Swansea.
Eight companies or joint ventures have applied for licences to explore the feasibility of establishing wind farms in the zone.
The alliance has called on the state government to commit to protecting the environment through the development of offshore wind and to formulate an offshore wind implementation strategy that provides for local jobs, industry development, environmental protections, a port assembly area, grid connection, procurement and community and traditional owner benefits.
It also wants state and federal Hunter MPs to champion the responsible development of offshore wind, including ensuring improved environmental protections, community participation processes and local job creation.
Retail and manufacturing workers, nurses and teachers, transport, maritime and hospitality workers will be among the groups represented at Sunday's rally, which has been organised by Hunter Workers.
Maritime Union of Australia Newcastle Branch Secretary Glen Williams said maritime workers supported the Hunter Offshore Wind Project because it would provide the jobs of the future for the port and the region.
"Our members have the skills to build, operate and maintain the wind farm as do many other workers whose skills are required across the whole project. This project will provide renewable energy for decades to come along with generational employment," Mr Williams said.
NSW Teachers Federation Hunter organiser Jack Galvin Waight said the federation believed that offshore wind was a great opportunity create thousands of good union jobs and help meet Australia's climate obligations at the same time.
"The federation has a keen interest in securing this ongoing future for the region as the union representing teachers in NSW TAFE colleges, but also with an interest in ensuring that the students that we teach have abundant educational and employment opportunities when they leave school. We believe that the development of a sustainable local industry like offshore wind has positive implications for the ongoing role of TAFE in the region, which can and should play a crucial role in new industry training," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.