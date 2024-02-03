The Lowedown: Wellington's game plan paid dividends against Jets

Last week my closing line went something like this: "I think the Jets will get something out of this game", and on face value they were more than worthy of a point for 80 of the 87 minutes they toiled for, before Wellington delivered the fatal blow.
It's not the first time the Jets have conceded late goals this season (they have scored some too), but it's the first real time that any team has decided to park pride at the side of the road, to give themselves what they believed was their best chance of picking up maximum points.
The Wellington coaching staff decided that, with memories of a 0-3 loss at home to the Jets, they would not be succumbing to a transition clinic, where the Jets triumphed with 32 per cent of the ball, and three goals from four shots in a game.
They had decided that they would defend deeply for the entire game, before an early goal, from a clumsy penalty, assisted their plan, no questions. The visitors probably would have liked to counter a little more effectively in general play, but their defensive discipline had largely restricted Newcastle to a couple of decent long-range shots from Kosta Grozos, before his intelligent shot/cross in the 80th minute supplied a chance to win the fixture.
Do they believe they are so dominant they will steamroll the Nix in the final stages?
Are they aware that the visitors have deliberately played within their range, and may have the ability to up the ante in the final to dominate stages?
They should have when Wellington coach Giancarlo Italiano brings on two of the best three players at the club in Ben Old and Oskar Zavada, and they concoct the late winner.
Of course you understand the desire to win, and climb the table, but do you risk 80 minutes of good football and a point to do that. Many will say yes, yes, it's fashionable to follow a curriculum-led philosophy that the best way to win, is to dominate, always on the front foot. Me I say a well-won point against a team nine places above you ain't a bad result.
A well-won point against a team nine places above you ain't a bad result.
To be fair, should Trent Buhagiar be trying to stop/foul a Wellington counter-attack in the 87th minute when others of more defensive repute are caught upfield?
Newcastle are hardly on their own in the late-game ambition stakes either, several crucial points costing some of the bigger names throughout the season.
Most recently Melbourne City clawed their way back from a 1-0 deficit against their hosts the Mariners in a sauna at Gosford in the last 10 minutes, after an excellent second-half display.
Great point? Nah, moments later they are caught playing off-side with two defenders on halfway against a mobile Mariners front line.
You can guess the result.
Brave, suicidal, a point flushed down the toilet?
Four days later they won 1-0 at home against Adelaide, defending a fourth-minute goal for 90-plus minutes.
Go figure! Lesson learned?
Ufuk Talay, Sydney's coach, tried to press with 10 men about six weeks ago against MacArthur, dominated possession, but lost 2-0. Last weekend they suffered a controversial send-off against the undefeated Melbourne Victory in the 37th minute, played a more spoiling style and got a 1-all draw. Which is better coaching?
I doubt the Jets will face a packed defence when Melbourne Victory visit tonight. The only undefeated team in the competition (a plethora of draws by the way) see them at the pointy end of the competition, and despite the absence of leading scorer Bruno Fornaroli, will be confident they can come and conquer.
Mentioning Bruno reminds me the rested Socceroos will have duelled with the technically superior but less rested South Korea this morning, by the time you read this I'd imagine. A day for hope, and crossed fingers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.