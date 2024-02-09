Brand-new New Lambton townhouse in a commanding position

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
This four-bedroom townhome offers a rare opportunity to embrace luxurious New Lambton living, and epitomises modern design. A brand-new build, it flawlessly blends contemporary comforts with sophisticated functionality.
The downstairs bedroom with built-in robe offers abundant light, while the deluxe main bedroom features an ensuite with double vanity and generous walk-in robe.
A 40mm waterfall island and quality Smeg appliances are the finishing touches on the home's stunning Caesarstone gas kitchen. The spaciously designed open-plan living holds a desirable northerly aspect and seamless connection to the covered alfresco entertaining area and beyond.
The two large and modern bathrooms feature a frameless shower and freestanding bath. Upstairs is a second living and family area plus two additional robed bedrooms.
With quality flooring, 2.74-metre ceilings and ducted air conditioning throughout, the home is both comfortable and stylish.
A single automatic garage can be accessed internally, plus there is additional off-street parking. The property is located just metres from the newly refurbished Orchardtown Road village and local parks.
