Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Brutal bashing in Maccas car park was 'pre-organised' and live streamed

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE women pre-arranged to meet in the car park at McDonald's Swansea for a fight that was livestreamed on social media, according to police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.