Brutal bashing in Maccas car park was 'pre-organised' and live streamed

THREE women pre-arranged to meet in the car park at McDonald's Swansea for a fight that was livestreamed on social media, according to police.
Officers were first made aware of the incident on Friday February 2 when they received calls about a brawl at 10.30pm at the fast-food outlet on the Old Pacific Highway.
Shortly after, a video surfaced of the brutal bashing which is understood to have been recorded live on TikTok.
The video, which was also shared with Newcastle Herald by a concerned member of the public, shows a person being repeatedly punched and pushed as two people wrestle over a timber fence barrier, before a car is driven erratically up the gutter towards the fight scene and a third individual jumps out of the vehicle to join the melee. Several other people come in and out of the fight as offensive language and abuse is hurled between the two parties before the video ends.
By the time police from Lake Macquarie arrived at the location on Friday all of the people involved in the brawl had fled the scene.
"After speaking with witnesses, police determined that three women met at the location for the purpose of a pre-arranged fight, which was allegedly streamed on a social media platform," a statement from a police spokesperson said.
"Police have received copies of the footage and have commenced inquiries into the incident."
Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.