Knights announce star outside-back's new contract

The Newcastle Knights have formally announced Bradman Best's retention, the start centre's new three-year contract now lodged with the NRL.
As reported late last month, Best accepted a contract worth more than $2 million over its duration which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.
The 22-year-old knocked back interest from Wests Tigers to remain with Newcastle, where he has risen through the ranks from his early teens to play 70 NRL games.
The Woy Woy Roosters junior had the best season of his career in 2023, scoring 14 tries and notching 16 try-assists across 25 NRL appearances.
He also played State of Origin for the first time, scoring two tries on debut for NSW.
Best's contract comes after the Knights locked in prop Jacob Saifiti for a further three seasons late last year, and utility turned hooker Phoenix Crossland for two.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is also close to signing a new deal.
Best was due to speak to the media mid-morning on Tuesday.
More to come.
