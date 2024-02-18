'Insanity': controversial development met with public outcry

A DECISION on a controversial development some described as "insanity", "tedious" and a "major concern" has been deferred so councillors can check out the site.
The proposal to build 12 units on Princes Avenue at Charlestown has been met with 23 public submissions, all of which object to the development.
This week, Lake Macquarie councillors decided to push back a decision on the proposal, instead voting to visit the site and see the public's concerns for themselves.
However, Liberal Cr Jason Pauling said it probably wouldn't make much difference to the outcome, given in his view there weren't legal grounds to deny the application.
"I think it's really important that certainly those objecting here don't take this [the site inspection] in false hope," he said.
"At the end of the day this is a largely compliant, on balance largely justifiable application and I think it would take quite an extreme position and extremely convincing site inspection to nullify those, particularly presentation of justifiable and defensible planning grounds with which to reject the application, so the challenge is there."
He said while he understood the inconveniences raised by the public, taking an objective look at the planning law the proposal is "generally, pretty much compliant".
Submissions raised concerns that the design of the road, which locals said already leads to dangerous situations, would be exacerbated by the development, and felt it would cramp car parking and impact pedestrian safety.
Nearby residents also felt the development wasn't in-keeping with the character of the street and questioned whether there was sufficient infrastructure and public transport to support it.
Cr Pauling pointed out that there were three driveways already on the street that are closer together than those being objected to at the development site.
Princes Avenue is already home to a four-unit multi-dwelling development next door to the site, a six-unit housing development and there are a number of others south of it in Edwards Street.
Independent Cr Colin Grigg said the development application has been in the works for some time and he didn't see how a site inspection would change the outcome.
"I think if we voted against it they would take it to the Land and Environment Court and get it through anyway," he said.
Mayor Kay Fraser said while the DA is compliant and the parking proposed is more than what is usually required for that type of application, she would support a site inspection.
"I'm open to going out on site and having a look to see if there's anything there that may change my mind," she said.
If approved, the project will be built in stages, the first being three units facing the street followed by nine within the site.
The matter will return to council following the site inspection.
