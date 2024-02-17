End of an era as Simpsons Shoes at Lambton announces closure after 93 years

Craig Simpson's memories of his grandfather come in small but unforgettable moments. First, his handshake with a grip like iron; even in his 80s, he had a firm grip from decades of working the bootmaker's hammer and pliers. Then, his workbench, which still stands at the back of the family's Lambton shop, where he tinkered away quietly, never sitting down. Then, in another moment, he recalls his attention to detail, his careful skill and how he had never bought a pair of shoes in his life.