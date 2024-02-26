Hunter Means Business: Is the fast-track plan set to be derailed?

The number of questions (and eyebrows) raised about the NSW government's proposal for fast-tracked higher-density housing continues to grow.
NSW will aim to build 377,000 new dwellings by 2029, many of which will be built around rezoned land near train stations.
Seven Newcastle stations have been identified, including Newcastle Interchange, Hamilton, Adamstown, Kotara, Teralba, Booragul and Morisset.
Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) acting chief executive Gavin Melvin recently told an audience of Novocastrians that there were several potential issues with the NSW government's proposal, including building costs, planning delays and green tape.
"We remain concerned that, given the multiple challenges, many of these sites will not be feasible and we won't see a response from the market," Mr Melvin said.
UDIA is just one of many organisations to raise concerns about the housing proposal.
Former Property Council of Australia Hunter chair Neil Petherbridge said the government had "no chance" of meeting its targets because of planning delays and a shortage of builders willing to take on apartment projects.
Property Council NSW executive director Katie Stevenson described the plans as "half-cooked" and called on the government to explain why some areas with heritage constraints had been included.
The Hunter director of the Property Council of Australia, Anita Hugo, said the government needed to invest more in public transport to ensure the identified zones were viable for higher-density living.
UDIA will soon start research to see if the fears are founded, it said. The institute will examine the feasibility of several of the proposed train station sites, including some in the Hunter. Watch this space.
Wyong-based cheese factory, Little Creek Cheese, has gone nine-from-nine in the 2024 Sydney Royal Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce award.
The small family-owned operation entered nine of their cheeses, with each winning an award. The total medal count: one gold, three silver and five bronze.
Owners and cheesemakers Sue and Russell Parsons said this year was the factory's 13th in operation.
"There's no luck in our cheese making, it's just time, care and love that make our cheeses amazing," Mrs Parsons said. "Whether people try our cheese in a cafe or restaurant or buy some from our retail partners, they know it's not just a standard cheese."
The cheese factory is open to the public seven days a week and is located in the heritage-listed Wyong Milk Factory.
"We try for lots of different flavours and it's all made by hand the old-fashion way," Mr Parsons said. "We may not be one of the big market players but our quality is on the mark."
The Hunter Medical Research Institution has appointed two new members - Donna-Maree Vinci and Claire Robbs to its board of directors.
Ms Vinci currently holds non-executive director positions with NGM Group, Hunter Water Corporation and Capricorn Society.
"Giving back to the local community is really important to me, so I'm really excited about joining HMRI and being involved in something so life changing," she said.
"Ever since I started working as a board director in 2019, I've been looking for purpose-led opportunities in the medical space, especially those supporting researchers dedicated to finding treatments and cures for conditions such as MS, among many others."
Ms Robbs has significant board and strategic advisory experience, and leads more than 13,000 staff and carers nationwide as the CEO of Life Without Barriers.
"I am excited to join an organisation with such a strong reputation in serving its community," she said.
"I look forward to supporting our organisation to bring value to the many diverse members of our community including people with disability, older Australians, and listening to and responding to the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
HMRI board chair Kyle Loades was excited to bring "these outstanding women" into the organisation.
"They bring a wealth of knowledge of corporate governance and management, as well as local and national relationships with government, not-for-profits, charities, finance, social services and tech industries," he said. "I would also like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank Kirsten Mulley for her service. Her input has been invaluable and has helped set us up for a very strong future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.