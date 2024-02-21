Tongan prop adds more than size to Hunter Wildfires

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects Tonga international Tau Koloamatangi to add size and experience to his front-row stocks.
Koloamatangi arrives in Newcastle on Thursday from New Zealand, where he had been training with Super Rugby outfit Moana Pasifika.
The 29-year-year-old played three games off the bench for Tonga at the World Cup in France last year.
He has previously played in New Zealand for Otago and Waikato.
"Tau can play on both sides of the scrum and gives us size and experience," Coleman said. "He missed out on a contract with Moana Pasifika but is still only 29 and has plenty of good rugby ahead of him. As well as a powerful scrummager, he is a strong ball carrier.
"He and his wife are looking for somewhere to live and settle down."
What was shaping as a potential problem area now shapes as a strength.
Western Force under-20s prop Angus Websdale joins the squad on March 10.
Hooker Hamish Moore, who along with Websdale is playing for Force A against the Brumbies Runners on March 9, is committed for the season. With Moore back, Andrew Tuala could switch to loosehead.
Sam Taufaga, who played tighthead in 2021, has reunited with brother and 2023 centre Ueta.
University and NSW Country prop Toa Havea has been training strongly while Jack Mitchell has returned from Ireland.
They join Lachlan Hodge, Jack Allen, Ryan Toogood and Blake Howle from last year.
"We have good depth there now," Coleman said. "The boys from last year have been working hard and getting better and better.
"Jack Mitchell is interesting. He played rugby league with the Canterbury Bulldogs but has spent the past few years in Ireland. He is very good around the park, a fierce tackler. He still has work to do on his scrummaging but that will come."
As well as the front-row stocks, the Wildfires have been bolstered with the return of towering lock Ngaruhe Jones.
"Ngaruhe is coming back from an Achilles injury, but he will be firing and ready to go," Coleman said.
Kirk Tufaga, who captained the Wildfires in 2021, returns in May from Spain, where he has spent two years.
"He is coming back to make Newcastle home," Coleman said. "Hopefully we get another year out of him and then he transitions to coaching."
The Wildfires play their first trial against Manly at Singleton on March 9. They meet Western Sydney in Maitland on March 16 and finalise preparations against Brisbane club Souths in Coffs Harbour on March 23.
