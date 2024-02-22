Student Swifties jump on Taylor trend and make friendship bracelets

MAKING and trading friendship bracelets are a core memory for many little girls and teenagers growing up.
And thanks to Taylor Swift they've made a comeback.
School Swifties at St Mary's Catholic College in Gateshead gathered for a lunch-time session of creating sparkly and colourful wristwear with friends on Tuesday, February 20.
Perfecting the bracelets out of beads and braided material to create song lyrics and titles, it was a popular activity in the school's library, the school wrote in a social media post.
"Swfitmania arrived at St Mary's today for some sparkle and bracelet making. Thanks to Mrs Dunn and those supporting her," it read.
The idea behind Taylor Swift friendship bracelets came from her latest album Midnights, where in the song lyrics of her track You're On Your Own, Kid she says "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it".
The excitement for Swifties is sweeping across the country with the pop-star having just completed her run of Melbourne shows and is set to perform in front of 320,000 fans across four days in Sydney from Friday.
If you scored tickets to the Eras tour Sydney dates, make sure to plan your trip ahead of time with buses replacing trains between Newcastle and Wyong.
