Strong start to 2024 for Newcastle Art Space

It's a busy start to the new year at Newcastle Art Space.
The cooperative's annual Atelier show featuring works by its resident artists opens this Saturday, February 24, and judging will take place soon for their annual Hunter Emerging Artist Prize, with finalists announced on March 1.
The Atelier show features works by Newcastle Art Space studio artists Michael Bateman, Virginia Cuppaidge, Jo Dyer, Nick Fintan, Jacquie Garcia, Richard Kearney, Frances Johnston, Tom Lambie, Joerg Lehmann, Jaymie Maley, Anne Marie Murland, Dan Nelson, Marilyn O'Brien, Sara Prince, James Rhodes, Jackie Smallcombe, Caroline Traill, Paula Thistleton, and Dane Tobias.
"The show sheds light on the quiet toil and dedication of those behind the studio walls as well as those working alongside," says NAS creative programs director Madeleine Snow (pictured).
Atelier runs through March 10 in the NAS gallery, 91 Chinchen Street, Islington.
The judges for the Emerging Artist Prize are Bronte Naylor, Edwardo Milan and Matthew Watts.
The winner of the major prize wins $5000, sponsored by MacLean's Booksellers.
The sections for the art prize are Painting ($1000, sponsored by Steven's Conveyancing), Sculpture ($1000, sponsored by Sculptures at Scratchley), Experimental ($1000, sponsored by This is Not Art), PhotoMedia ($1000, sponsored by Frame Today), Ceramics ($600, sponsored by The Clay Room), and Youth Prize ($100, sponsored by the Squires Family in memory of Jody Robinson).
There is also a $100 people's choice award, sponsored by Eckersley's Art Supplies.
Last year's winner Aidan Gageler went on to be selected as a finalist in the Ramsay Art Prize a national contemporary prize for artists under 40 at the Art Gallery of South Australia.
The Emerging Artist Prize is judged in person on March 15, with winners announced on March 22. The prize exhibition is March 22-April 14.
