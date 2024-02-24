All-rounder's fresh 'mindset' ahead of representative debut for Newcastle

GRIFFIN Lea credits a "new mindset" with strong form in his return season and sees Sunday's representative debut as a "great opportunity".
Cardiff-Boolaroo all-rounder Lea, 24, joins City batsman Nick Walker for maiden Newcastle appearances when the five-time reigning NSW Country champions host ACT at No.1 Sportsground.
Lea steps up in the senior ranks, having previously played T20 Regional Bash for the Newcastle Blasters and Lake Mac Attack but never before a one-day fixture or state titles.
"I got the call up from Burls [coach Shane Burley] and I'm stoked for the opportunity," Lea told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm just loving my cricket and loving being around the boys. I've definitely taken a new mindset into my cricket and it's definitely paid off."
He linked with Sydney club Manly the following season before relocating home when COVID struck in 2020, staying on the cricket sidelines until this summer.
"I definitely got the itch again and [always] said as soon as I feel like I can't stay away from it then I've got to come back," Lea said.
The right-arm paceman has taken a competition-high 26 wickets for CBs this campaign and recently scored an unbeaten century by hitting a boundary off the last ball of the day.
Newcastle lost to ACT in last year's inaugural Arms-Solway Cup fixture.
The 50-over friendly is scheduled to get underway at 10am with former Newcastle representative players invited along for an "old boys" event.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Daniel Arms, Aaron Wivell, Nick Walker, Adrian Isherwood, Logan Weston, Griffin Lea, Joshua Claridge, Daniel Chillingworth, Pat Magann, Daniel Bailey, Ben Balcomb, Dan Williams.
