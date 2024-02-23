Why Clare Wheeler was 'enjoying the sun' ahead of vital Olympic qualifiers

Clare Wheeler was soaking up the sunshine in Dubai as the Matildas applied the finishing touches ahead of crucial Olympic qualifiers with Uzbekistan.
The Adamstown Rosebud junior turned Everton midfielder is targeting a first Olympics this year, but Australia must overcome their World No.47-ranked opponents in a home-and-away tie to get there.
The Matildas, ranked No.12 in the world, play Uzbekistan in Taskent on Saturday (8pm AEDT) before returning to Melbourne to battle again on Wednesday night.
The winner across the two games will be Paris-bound in July.
"Everyone is super excited to get these qualifiers underway," Wheeler said from the Matildas' pre-camp in Dubai.
"The camp has moved really quick but everyone is enjoying the sun, particularly those from the UK."
It is the first time the squad, which also includes long-serving Matildas midfielder and Dudley Redhead United Football Club junior Emily van Egmond, has been together since the last round of qualifiers in Perth in October.
"Back on the field during this camp and it's like nothing's changed," Wheeler said.
"Everyone is just seamlessly doing what we did best in the last couple of camps and it's like everything is just coming together again.
"Our principles and what we're building towards hasn't changed. We're just trying to keep refining that.
"In the footage that we've seen we understand [Uzbekistan] are well organised and they can be a tough team to break down, but they also have key players that can hurt us on the transition.
"So, just making sure that we're prepared for that, and not just on the ball but off the ball in all areas we understand our roles and get the job done."
The 26-year-old has 18 caps for the Matildas since making her international senior debut against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in September 2021.
Wheeler was part of Tony Gustavsson's World Cup squad last year but sat unused on the bench throughout a breakthrough tournament for Australia on home soil.
The Newcastle Jets product delivered impressive performances, including her first international goal, in the last round of Olympic qualifiers and will be pushing for more game time in this next crucial stage.
Playing in England's Women's Super League has helped Wheeler take her game to another level.
"For me as a player, it's definitely developed both my technical and tactical ability, and also helped me build my confidence being up against some of the best players in the world week in, week out," she said.
"It's definitely helped my confidence going into the national team environment and seeing those players again and knowing that I have the ability to run stride for stride with them, and I'm looking forward to continuing to play and develop my game there.
"It has been up and down this year at Everton but through all of it I've played. I've had to fill in in the wingback position through injury and now coming into the new year I'm back into the midfield, which obviously I love."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.