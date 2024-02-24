Storm outclass Knights in steamy Fiji trial

Melbourne have denied Newcastle a potential Pre-Season Challenge title with a comprehensive 28-10 victory in hot and steamy conditions in Fiji on Saturday.
Playing in 30-degree heat and more than 70 per cent humidity at Churchill Park in Lautoka, the Knights appeared to struggle with the conditions in the opening 40 minutes and made several simple errors to trail 18-10 at half-time.
They fell 12-0 behind early, but managed to reduce the deficit to only eight points before the break after tries from Enari Tuala and Bradman Best.
But the Storm extended their lead again in the second half and through strong defence prevented the Knights from adding to their points tally.
Newcastle were a chance to take out the $100,000 tournament had they won following last week's 44-18 victory over Cronulla, but the Storm were too strong.
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga played the first 40 minutes, as did wingers Greg Marzhew and Tuala. Jackson Hastings went off 15 minutes into the second half.
Tom Jenkins and Jacob Saifiti both face nervous waits after being placed on report for separate incidents; Jenkins a crusher tackle and Saifiti a late shot.
Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to the heat at the ground and drinks breaks were held midway through each half.
Melbourne made Newcastle pay for giving away a couple of cheap penalties early when back-rower Eliesa Katoa strolled over from close range in the 11th minute.
Winger Xavier Coates crossed on the left flank for the Storm's second seven minutes later, Melbourne moving to a 12-0 lead.
The Knights hit back on the same edge when Enari Tuala dived over in the corner in the 23rd minute, but Ponga sprayed the conversion attempt wide to leave Newcastle trailing 12-4.
Former Knights lower-grade player Jonah Pezet sold a dummy to sneak past English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul for a try seven minutes before half-time, the halfback scoring behind the goal-posts to help put Melbourne 18-4 in front.
Bradman Best finished off a neat sweep on the left edge a minute before the break. The newly re-signed centre took an offload from Ponga and sprinted 25 metres to score untouched.
Trailing 18-10, the Knights brought off the likes of Ponga, Tuala and Marzhew at the break and it would take only five minutes for the Storm to move further ahead.
Young Tonumaipea caught a loopy cut-out pass on the left flank and stepped inside Knights winger David Armstrong to score in the corner.
Newly appointed Storm skipper Harry Grant dived over from dummy-half in the 62nd minute to help his side take a 28-10 advantage.
Four minutes later, Saifiti was sin-binned and put on report for a late shot, leaving the prop facing a nervous wait before the charge sheet is released on Sunday.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien had called for a strong performance ahead of Saturday's match, but his troops were flat at times during the match and made far too many errors.
Whether the contest helps him decide on the last few positions he is yet to lock in, given the conditions, remains to be seen.
Jack Cogger spent time at dummy-half in the first half in a potential indication of how he might be used in round one.
The Knights host Canberra in their season-opener on Thursday, March 7.
