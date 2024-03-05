Girls Like That: eye-opening play explores feminism in the digital age

A powerful coming-of-age play by Evan Placey about the lives and minds of teenage girls is coming to Newcastle's Civic Playhouse in April.
Girls Like That, presented by the Very Popular Theatre Company production, is described as an eye-opening, funny but often uncomfortable exploration of feminism in the digital world. It was named Best Play for Young Audiences at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards in 2015.
When Placey wrote the play he was exploring technology and the impact it had on bullying. His writing led him to ponder feminism in the younger generation.
The story revolves around Scarlett. When a naked photograph of her goes viral, she becomes the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons. Battle lines are drawn, girl against girl. While rumours run wild and everyone forms an opinion, Scarlett stays silent.
Grounded in reality, the play poses an urgent question: how did the generations of women who fought for the vote, equality of opportunity, rights in the workplace and for control over their own bodies give birth to daughters who are so insecure, judgemental and unsisterly? Is this what feminism is now?
"I was interested in exploring the question of whether young women were starting to oppress each other in the same ways men oppress women," Placey said.
"It wasn't just that girls were bullying other girls, it's that they were using the same tools that men had invented to oppress women."
Daniel Stoddart will direct a cast that includes some of the region's most outstanding young actors: Anaiya Mahony, Evelyn Parkes, Nyah Lee, Ruby Page, Sienna Randall and Symphony Riley.
Assistant director Bella Sykes, a Hunter Drama Actor's Company alumni, makes her directorial debut.
"Many of the ensemble developed their skills at Hunter Drama over years of study," Stoddart, who is executive director of Hunter Drama, said.
"Seeing them perform in a professional production, showcasing their incredible talent in what is a powerful and timely theatrical piece, is deeply satisfying.
"It will be an extraordinary production that teenagers, parents and teachers should all attend - a wonderful way to open those difficult conversations about growing up in today's society."
He said even though Girls Like That was written in 2012 it "seemed not to have aged at all".
"This play could have been written yesterday," he said.
"I have learnt so much from exploring this text with the cast."
